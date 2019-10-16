Storm Lake students turn plastic lids into benches

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Kids these days are more concerned with going green and reducing their carbon footprint to help save our planet, and students in Storm Lake are making creative use of plastic to better their community and the planet.

Kids in elementary school have transformed over 750 plastic lids into 3 benches for the Storm Lake Elementary School. The students worked with green tree plastics to collect, sort, and weigh the lids for the project.

“How can we be better citizens? Take care of our Earth for future generations so I think that’s a good thing to teach kids and this is a good project for us to have and kids can see it, be tangible, here’s the lids that we collected, here’s what we got back,” said Jacquie Dre, K-4 Steam Teacher.

Each bench required 250 pounds of plastic lids.