Storm Lake students release original song, music video expressing pride in their school

STORM LAKE – Students at Storm Lake High School combined their writing, producing and musical talents to create a music video about their school.

The song “America’s School” was composed with pride. The lyrics celebrate the diversity and growth of the Storm Lake community. The video features activities and experiences throughout the school district.

Ben Gallagher, Luke Nicholson and Carter Shima created and arranged the music. Linda Lopez, Davion McDaniels, Jessica Slight, Beauana Thammathai and Austin Knapp lent their voice to the project. The video was released on Monday afternoon.

You can watch the music video here.