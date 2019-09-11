Storm Lake passed first phase school expansion bond vote

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – After a second vote, the Storm Lake community passed a $15 million dollar school expansion project.

Dr. Stacey Cole, the superintendent of Storm Lake Schools, described the community support for the new proposal.

“So it hasn’t only been school people out saying vote yes and help us do this for the kids. Its been a lot of parents, a lot of business owners and a lot of people have shown public support,” said Cole.

The passing of the bond vote is the first of a three-phase project that will begin plans for a new early elementary school and a middle school gymnasium that will be added to the Storm Lake school district.

“We have about 720 kids in our middle school that was built for about 600 kids. So overall, we’re about 350 kids over capacity for what our buildings were built for,” said Cole.

Lisa Funk is a parent to children in the Storm Lake school district and she explained why this expansion project is important for her children.

“We’re in desperate need of the large gym and actual classroom space right now because seeing that they have to take areas with small study halls where there is constant noise and interruption is not good for the kids,” said Funk.

The Storm Lake community will also vote on a second phase for a preschool wing and the third phase for a 1st-grade wing. It’s a part of a project the Storm Lake superintendent said she will continue to fight for.