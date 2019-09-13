Storm Lake man arrested for sending death threats through text messages.

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Storm Lake police arrested a man Thursday for allegedly harassing and sending death threats.

Adam Ferrin, 36, of Storm Lake, was charged with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, and third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor.

The Storm Lake Police Department received a report of harassment and death threats Thursday around 7:50 a.m. They said that one person received harassing text messages and a second person received the text messages says they were going to be killed.

Police determined that Ferrin sent the text messages. Further investigation led them to believed the death threat was credible and he may be armed with a handgun.

Thursday around 2:15 p.m., an officer saw Ferrin driving. After a traffic stop at Northwestern Drive and Hyland Drive, Ferrin was arrested.

In addition to the charges, Ferrin was wanted out of Buena Vista County on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court reference a controlled substance violation. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a bond of $4300.

Ferrin’s vehicle was impounded by police as they apply for a search warrant.