Storm Lake drills on active shooter training

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Dozens of law enforcement officers and emergency responders took part in a mock active shooter situation at the Storm Lake Nature Center.

Mark Prosser, the Storm Lake Police Chief, explained the projected plan for the drill.

“It was a simulated environmental terrorist attack on our water plant that was combined with a mass shooting of a group of individuals near the water plant,” said Prosser.

This drill included Buena Vista High School students who acted as victims in the mass shooting, giving emergency crews a more realistic idea of how to respond.

“We had to deal with trauma on the scene and at the same time, our medical centers were doing a drill also. All the patients were transferred there so, they were testing and evaluating their emergency room and their EMS,” said Prosser.

Each unit was tested on emergency situations including search and recovery, dealing with potentially hazardous materials and mass casualties.

The drill was completed within the hour, testing how quickly and accurately the teams work together all while ensuring the community is in safe hands.