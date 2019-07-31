Storm Lake businesses warned of counterfeit bills

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department is warning businesses of counterfeit bills.

They said they are working on an investigation involving $100 counterfeit bills. The bill all had the same serial number of #HB21212520J.

They said that “counterfeit marking pens” do not work on these bills, causing the bills to appear legitimate when they are not.

Anyone with a hundred dollar bill with the above serial number is asked to call the police department at 712 732-8010 or 712 749-2525