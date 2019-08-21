Storm Lake bond vote targets new public school kindergarten classrooms

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) –

Students at Storm Lake don’t return to class until this Friday but the district is already planning for future growth.



Next month property owners there will vote in a special school bond election asking for almost $15 million. The money is earmarked for new kindergarten classrooms and the addition of a middles school gym. It’s the first phase of a three phases project.

Last December a bond election for a new elementary school fell short of the 60 percent needed for approval. School officials tell us the need for space has not disappeared.



“We sit about 150 to almost 200 kids in particular building overcapacity and we are truly running out of space. This isn’t a hey we just want something new. It isn’t that. We need something based on our growing population,” said Superintendent Stacey Cole.

Storm Lake voters go to the polls September 10th. Future phases of the project focus on new space for preschool classrooms and space for first-grade classrooms.





