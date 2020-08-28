STORM DAMAGE: Viewer photos and videos of Laura damage across the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE) – As Hurricane Laura moved through Louisiana on Thursday morning, high winds and steady rains began causing problems for many residents.

The footage above shows a Chevron gas station on North 7th Street in West Monroe being damaged by high winds Thursday morning.

While at the Hilton Garden Inn, several light poles were taken down by the high winds.

In Monroe, high winds made their way down through the street (above, sent in by Kimberly Jones) while near ULM a tree fell onto a home and caused massive damage. (below, sent in by Queenie Green)







Also in Monroe, a viewer caught a lightning strike on camera. This footage was sent in by Mon Ross.

In West Monroe, a viewer caught a tree falling on camera (below). This was sent in by Stacey Knox.

(Above video and photo sent in by Chris Donald of West Monroe)

(Above video and photo sent in by Taylor Sliger of West Monroe)

In Monroe, Lee Jr. High School faced some damage to a fence on campus. This video was sent in by Laini Farris.

In El Dorado, Arkansas, the rain was coming down hard as Laura made its way through southern Arkansas.

Check out this awesome footage that one viewer captured in Calhoun, Louisiana, of a tree falling over.

More footage and images of storm damage below!

Here are some photos from viewers in Bastrop:

Bastrop

Bastrop

Bastrop

Bastrop

Laura caused some damage throughout Calhoun, Louisiana on Thursday as well. Check out the videos below.

GALLERY OF STORM DAMAGE PHOTOS FROM AROUND NORTHEAST LOUISIANA:

Dupont Drive in West Monroe, Louisiana

Dupont Drive in West Monroe, Louisiana

Dupont Drive in West Monroe, Louisiana

Dupont Drive in West Monroe, Louisiana

Wallace Dean Road in West Monroe, Louisiana

Opelousas, Louisiana

Olla, Louisiana

Trampoline stuck on power line on Philpot Road in West Monroe, Louisiana

Large tree falls on mobile home in Franklin Parish. People were trapped inside, but were safely able to evacuate. (Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Belmont Drive in West Monroe, Louisiana

Bridge Street and Trenton Street in West Monroe, La (Douglas Bellmore)

Bridge Street and Trenton Street in West Monroe, La (Douglas Bellmore)

Damage in Madison Parish

Damage in Madison Parish

Anita Street and Dorothy Drive in Monroe, La

Anita Street and Dorothy Drive in Monroe, La

Luna HWY 557

Luna HWY 557

Near Landry Vineyard (Courtesy: Kendyl Hammons)

Ada Street and Florence Street in West Monroe, La. (Courtesy: Dee Dee Frances)

Ada Street and Florence Street in West Monroe, La. (Courtesy: Dee Dee Frances)

Ada Street and Florence Street in West Monroe, La. (Courtesy: Dee Dee Frances)

El Dorado, Arkansas (Courtesy: Frank Templeton)

North 5th Street in Monroe, Louisiana (Courtesy: Karmen Collum)

North 5th Street in Monroe, Louisiana (Courtesy: Karmen Collum)

North 5th Street in Monroe, Louisiana (Courtesy: Karmen Collum)

North 5th Street in Monroe, Louisiana (Courtesy: Karmen Collum)

Damage in Union Parish (Courtesy: Lynette Pennington)

Tree blocking road near Kiroli Elementary School in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Elm Wood Street in West Monroe, Louisiana

Pine Crest Road in West Monroe, Louisiana

If you have any footage or photos of storm damage near your home, please send it to news@nbc10news.net

Please remember, DO NOT put yourself in harm’s way just take a photo or video of damage.