Steve King hosting three Siouxland town halls later this week

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Rep. Steve King will be making three stops in Siouxland later this week to host town halls.

He will start his time Wednesday as he stops in Emmet County at 5:30 p.m. On Thursday, he will next be in Ashton Thursday afternoon for a town hall in Osceola County. Finally, King will visit Onawa Friday morning.

King is planning to hold a town hall in each of the 39 counties in the 4th district of Iowa. After his stop in Monona County, King will have held 37 town halls in 2019.

Find the details of each town hall below.

Emmet County Town Hall

September 4, 2019

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Iowa Lakes Community College-Auditorium

30 South 18th Street

Estherville, Iowa

Osceola County Town Hall

September 5, 2019

3:00-4:00 p.m.

Ashton American Legion Community Building

323 3rd Street

Ashton, Iowa

Monona County Town Hall