Steve King hosting three Siouxland town halls later this week

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Rep. Steve King will be making three stops in Siouxland later this week to host town halls.
He will start his time Wednesday as he stops in Emmet County at 5:30 p.m. On Thursday, he will next be in Ashton Thursday afternoon for a town hall in Osceola County. Finally, King will visit Onawa Friday morning.
King is planning to hold a town hall in each of the 39 counties in the 4th district of Iowa. After his stop in Monona County, King will have held 37 town halls in 2019.
Find the details of each town hall below.
Emmet County Town Hall
- September 4, 2019
- 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Iowa Lakes Community College-Auditorium
- 30 South 18th Street
- Estherville, Iowa
Osceola County Town Hall
- September 5, 2019
- 3:00-4:00 p.m.
- Ashton American Legion Community Building
- 323 3rd Street
- Ashton, Iowa
Monona County Town Hall
- September 6, 2019
- 9:00-10:00 a.m.
- Onawa Public Library
- 707 Iowa Avenue
- Onawa, Iowa