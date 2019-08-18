Steve King controversy continues, the congressman says he deserves an apology

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa– Iowa Congressman Steve King responding to the backlash from his statements earlier this week.
Rep. Steve King: “Iowans are significantly more positive than they are negative and they know it’s a misquote and they know that the AP has, I’ll say, retracted the quote that they initially used because they relied on the Des Moines Register who did the same. And so when we have a national, viral attack that comes down on a misquote, and it’s absolutely proven, all the folks that did that attack, I think they owe me an apology, including my own leadership. I don’t think they’re going to do it because egos are a little strong in this business.”