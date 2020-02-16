“Steins and Vines” event kicks off at Sioux City Convention Center

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Folks craving a taste of summer found themselves at home at the sixth annual ‘Steins and Vines’ event Saturday.

Over 1500 patrons sampled 200 different drinks from vineyards and breweries across Iowa at the Sioux City Convention Center. Dave Grosenheider with Powell Broadcasting says many look forward to trying new brews, with their love of a good drink going towards a great cause.

“It’s a great entertainment venue for folks. People look forward to this every year, so we’re just happy to be able to put it on,” Grosenheider said.

The event has provided close to $50,000 for area charities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories