“Steins and Vines” event kicks off at Sioux City Convention Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Folks craving a taste of summer found themselves at home at the sixth annual ‘Steins and Vines’ event Saturday.

Over 1500 patrons sampled 200 different drinks from vineyards and breweries across Iowa at the Sioux City Convention Center. Dave Grosenheider with Powell Broadcasting says many look forward to trying new brews, with their love of a good drink going towards a great cause.

“It’s a great entertainment venue for folks. People look forward to this every year, so we’re just happy to be able to put it on,” Grosenheider said.

The event has provided close to $50,000 for area charities.