Stanford Museum in Cherokee hosted Archeology Day

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — More learning was had on Sunday at the Stanford Museum in Cherokee as they celebrate their annual Archeology Day.

Hundreds of people came to learn more about ancient artifacts especially the fossils and site found right here in Siouxland.

The event included fun hands-on learning activities for kids like making their own pottery and mini-sites to uncover.

Officials say it’s important to educate the public about what came before us.

“Along the Little Sioux River alone we have more than 200 and 50 known archeology sites and so I really like to have these events to show people that you don’t have to go to Egypt to see cool archeology it’s all around us and we can have a lot of fun with it too,” said archaeologist Megan Stroth Messerole.

Four scientists came out to share their findings with the public.