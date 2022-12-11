SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – We’ve eclipsed the halfway point of the ountdown for our SportsZone Football Player of the Year award, bringing us to the seventh nominee in our candidacy pool. A do-it-all signal-caller who aided his team towards an undefeated season and their second Class 8-man State title in three years, being a part of a senior class who never had lost a game outside of the UNI dome.

Remsen St. Mary’s senior quarterback/linebacker Cael Ortmann fits that description. The Kirkwood baseball commit spearheaded a Hawk offense that averaged 57 points per game this season, totaling 1,902 yards in the air with only three interceptions for 33 passing touchdowns, a top 3 mark in all of Class 8-man. If that wasn’t enough, Ortmann flexed his dual-threat talent with 803 rush yards for 49 total offensive TD’s, a top four ranking in all Classes. Ortmann holds the top mark in the state in passing quarterback rating, displaying a constant efficiency he’d carry from the season opener towards the very end in hoisting the State championship hardware in Cedar Falls.