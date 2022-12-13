SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)_ It’s been an exciting 6 days moving through our crop of candidates towards our SportsZone Football Player of the Year, but when all was said and done, there was one nominee who stood out amongst the pack.

Our SportsZone Football Player of the Year winner is Central Lyon/George-Little Rock senior quarterback Zach Lutmer, a signal-caller who left defenses in shambles, while ending his Lion football career with an undefeated season that ended in a Class 2A title.

After last year’s state runner-up finish in basketball, Lutmer texted CL/G-LR head coach Curtis Eben saying ‘we will not lose in football this year’. They did just that.

“I think after basketball it was definitely challenging to get another second place. I texted him knowing we’d have a chance in football and to do that is just a really good feeling,” Lutmer said.

Lutmer finished his Lions career as the program’s all-time leading rusher and most total offensive yards in a career, but credits the success to his teammates.

“The offensive line does a really good job giving me a lot of time back there, especially on pass plays, and on run plays they’re getting down and putting their head down and creating a lot of holes. Once I see the hole I can just get through there and use my speed to my advantage,” Lutmer emphasized.

An all-around playmaker in and outside of the pocket, CL/G-LRs Zach Lutmer made his case as the most explosive player in Siouxland this fall. The senior quarterback combined for 38 touchdowns, throwing for 16 on 1,357 passing yards.

But it’s his ability to tuck it and go where he’s separated himself as a game-changer, rushing for 1,562 yards on a Class 2A-best 11.4 yards per carry, and tying for first in 2A with 22 rushing scores. Leaving defenses scratching their heads on how to contain the dual-threat dynamo.

“You could do backed up 20 yards and he could make it into a first down. It’s awesome…you’ll never play with someone like that again,” CL/G-LR senior fullback and linebacker Kayden Van Berkum said.

“Sometimes when you need that play off, he lets you have it then takes one to the house for 90 yards or makes 20 guys miss. You sit there and you’re like ‘wow that’s something special and something I’ll never forget’, Lions junior running back and defensive back Graham Eben added.

Lutmer maintained that potent presence as a defensive back as well, finishing in the team’s top-3 with 45 stops, 5 tackles for loss, and 3 picks. But what burned brighter than Lutmer’s play was his leadership for the Lions, something he started cultivating during their revamped offseason training. A key trait in Zach’s repertoire that led the Lions to an undefeated season and their first 2A State title in 16 years, developing him into the kind of athlete that doesn’t come around often.

“Zach is a person of character, a tremendous kid. Confident in every decision that he made. His passing game really improved throughout the summer and into the fall and it showed throughout the year. He’s just a kid that develops so much each year in a different way that ultimately made him the best player that he was,” CL/G-LR head coach Curtis Eben added.

Zach’s football journey is far from over, taking his talents to the Division I level at Iowa next fall. An exciting step in his football career, but Lutmer’s memories with the Lions aren’t lost on him. Reflecting on his team’s historic season and the work he’s put in the get to this point, wanting the next great CL/G-LR quarterback to do the same.

“I would just tell them to work as hard as possible, especially in the offseason, that’s when you get the most things done. I always wanted to come out with a State title and people are gonna remember it for sure,” Lutmer said.

Zach intends to join the special teams unit for the Hawkeyes next fall, hoping to work his way up the depth chart towards safety. Congratulations once again to Zach Lutmer on becoming this year’s Sportszone Football Player of the Year.