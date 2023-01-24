SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.

Watch KCAU 9’s for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

PART 1

Part 1 – Ponca vs. Cedar Catholic, Newell-Fonda vs. Emmetsburg, Sioux Center vs. Sheldon, Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Harris-Lake Park

Part 2 – Ponca vs. Cedar Catholic, G-T/R-A vs. Storm Lake St. Mary’s, LeMars vs. Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City North

Part 3- Top Stop

SCORES

Iowa (Boys)

Sioux City East 66, Sioux City West 51

LeMars 62, Bishop Heelan 49

East Sac County 51, Manson-NW Webster 46

MOC-Floyd Valley 75, West Lyon 68

Newell-Fonda 75, Emmetsburg 44

OABCIG 55, IKM-Manning 47

Pocahontas Area 68, Southeast Valley 54

Okoboji 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 34

Sioux Center 81, Sheldon 47

Unity Christian 69, South O’Brien 57

Storm Lake 79, Cherokee 69

Nebraska (Boys)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54, Osmond/Randolph 25

Pender 41, Tri County NE 34

Howells-Dodge 56, Battle Creek 49

Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59

Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29

Wisner-Pilger 56, Clarkson/Leigh 42

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland Craig 32

Wakefield 64, Lutheran-Northeast 57 (2OT)

O’Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52

Iowa (Girls)

Bishop Heelan 60, LeMars 50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45, Sioux City North 32

Central Lyon 87, Boyden-Hull 37

Cherokee 67, Storm Lake 49

Hinton 60, Akron-Westfield 22

West Lyon 69, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

Pocahontas Area 72, Southeast Valley 29

Remsen St. Mary’s 70, Harris-Lake Park 27

Sibley-Ocheyedan 73, Okoboji 33

Sioux Center 63, Sheldon 22

Newell-Fonda 67, Emmetsburg 26

South Central Calhoun 80, West Bend-Mallard 49

Nebraska (Girls)

Ponca 45, Cedar Catholic (OT)

Lyons-Decatur NE 37, Madison 30

Stanton 71, Twin River 42

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40, Osmond/Randolph 36

Pender 54, Tri County Northeast 20

West Point-Beemer 45, Pierce 43

O’Neill 43, Norfolk Catholic 39

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 41

Oakland-Craig 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29

Homer 53, Siouxland Christian 24

Battle Creek 42, Howells-Dodge 39