SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

PART ONE: Westwood vs. West Monona girls (Game of the Night), Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Gehlen Catholic boys, Sheldon vs. Hinton boys, Sioux Center vs. Western Christian girls, Sioux Center vs. Western Christian boys

PART TWO: Ponca vs. Wakefield girls, MMCRU vs. Trinity Christian girls, Westwood vs. West Monona boys

PART THREE: Top Stop of the Night

Iowa (Girls)

Pocahontas Area 68 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 40

Sioux Central 50 Newell-Fonda 66

Sioux City North 27 South Sioux City 53

Alta-Aurelia 61 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 24

Rock Valley 42 Spirit Lake 47

Estherville LC 64 Spencer 44

Harris-Lake Park 29 South O’Brien 56

Boyer Valley 58 Paton-Churdan 31

Kingsley-Pierson 52 Lawton-Bronson 39

Underwood 63 IKM-Manning 19

Sheldon 21 Hinton 54

Ar-We-Va 41 Glidden-Ralston 69

Storm Lake 44 Cherokee 63

Unity Christian 70 Boyden-Hull 40

West Sioux 56 Akron-Westfield 54

Carroll 49 ADM 39

MOC-FV 58 Le Mars 70

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37 Bishop Heelan 56

Sioux City East 70 CB-Abraham Lincoln 52

Sioux Center 67 Western Christian 43

Iowa (Boys)

SC North 72 South Sioux City 73

MMCRU 68 Trinity Christian 50

Rock Valley 55 Spirit Lake 77

Ar-We-Va 53 Glidden-Ralston 49

Unity Christian 58 Boyden-Hull 63

Carroll 37 ADM 43

Sioux City East 60 CB-Abraham Lincoln 54

GTRA 57 North Union 53

IKM-Manning 73 Underwood 57

Woodbine 57 CAM 41

Woodbury Central 86 OABCIG 27

Remsen SM 51 Le Mars Gehlen 57

Sioux Center 26 Western Christian 68

River Valley 45 Siouxland Christian 80

Westwood 59 West Monona 67

Sheldon 68 Hinton 53

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 70 Pocahontas Area 39

Akron-Westfield 48 West Sioux 68

Newell-Fonda 66 Sioux Central 72

West Harrison 71 Exira-EHK 44

Storm Lake SM 22 Alta-Aurelia 61

Nebraska (Girls)

Neligh-Oakdale 37 Wausa 49

Elgin P/P 52 Fullerton 36

Bloomfield 29 O’Neill SM 60

Wakefield 24 Ponca 72

Bancroft-Rosalie 30 Oakland-Craig 70

Howells-Dodge 47 Lutheran High NE 38

Homer 46 Pender 57

Osmond-Randolph 40 Hartington-Newcastle 50

Stanton 40 Elkhorn Valley 44

Winnebago 51 Tri County NE 15

Wayne 49 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 34

Norfolk Catholic 20 Scotus Central Catholic 32

Lakeview 26 Pierce 33

Logan View/SSC 36 Bishop Neumann 38

Battle Creek 45 West Point-Beemer 38

Hills-Beaver Creek 23 West Lyon 72

Nebraska (Boys)

Wakefield 60 Ponca 48

Bancroft-Rosalie 48 Oakland-Craig 38

Homer 33 Pender 64

Wayne 53 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42

Neligh-Oakdale 51 Wausa 41

Elgin P/P 84 Fullerton 37

Logan View/SSC 43 Bishop Neumann 52

Bloomfield 55 O’Neill SM 46

Lyons-Decatur NE 58 Tekamah 44

Winside 56 Omaha Nation 64

Hartington CC 71 Wynot 60

Norfolk Catholic 50 Scotus Central Catholic 33

South Dakota (Girls)

Dakota Valley 44 West Central 57

Vermillion 54 Madison 26

South Dakota (Boys)

Dakota Valley 55 West Central 50

Vermillion 44 Madison 52

Viborg-Hurley 51 Alcester-Hudson 43

Elk Point-Jefferson 74 Canistota 55