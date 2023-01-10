SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another basketball SportsZone is in the books.
Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland.
Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:
PART ONE: Westwood vs. West Monona girls (Game of the Night), Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Gehlen Catholic boys, Sheldon vs. Hinton boys, Sioux Center vs. Western Christian girls, Sioux Center vs. Western Christian boys
PART TWO: Ponca vs. Wakefield girls, MMCRU vs. Trinity Christian girls, Westwood vs. West Monona boys
PART THREE: Top Stop of the Night
Iowa (Girls)
Pocahontas Area 68 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 40
Sioux Central 50 Newell-Fonda 66
Alta-Aurelia 61 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 24
Rock Valley 42 Spirit Lake 47
Estherville LC 64 Spencer 44
Harris-Lake Park 29 South O’Brien 56
Boyer Valley 58 Paton-Churdan 31
Kingsley-Pierson 52 Lawton-Bronson 39
Underwood 63 IKM-Manning 19
Sheldon 21 Hinton 54
Ar-We-Va 41 Glidden-Ralston 69
Storm Lake 44 Cherokee 63
Unity Christian 70 Boyden-Hull 40
West Sioux 56 Akron-Westfield 54
Carroll 49 ADM 39
MOC-FV 58 Le Mars 70
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37 Bishop Heelan 56
Sioux City East 70 CB-Abraham Lincoln 52
Sioux Center 67 Western Christian 43
Iowa (Boys)
MMCRU 68 Trinity Christian 50
Rock Valley 55 Spirit Lake 77
Ar-We-Va 53 Glidden-Ralston 49
Unity Christian 58 Boyden-Hull 63
Carroll 37 ADM 43
Sioux City East 60 CB-Abraham Lincoln 54
GTRA 57 North Union 53
IKM-Manning 73 Underwood 57
Woodbine 57 CAM 41
Woodbury Central 86 OABCIG 27
Remsen SM 51 Le Mars Gehlen 57
Sioux Center 26 Western Christian 68
River Valley 45 Siouxland Christian 80
Westwood 59 West Monona 67
Sheldon 68 Hinton 53
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 70 Pocahontas Area 39
Akron-Westfield 48 West Sioux 68
Newell-Fonda 66 Sioux Central 72
West Harrison 71 Exira-EHK 44
Storm Lake SM 22 Alta-Aurelia 61
Nebraska (Girls)
Neligh-Oakdale 37 Wausa 49
Elgin P/P 52 Fullerton 36
Bloomfield 29 O’Neill SM 60
Wakefield 24 Ponca 72
Bancroft-Rosalie 30 Oakland-Craig 70
Howells-Dodge 47 Lutheran High NE 38
Homer 46 Pender 57
Osmond-Randolph 40 Hartington-Newcastle 50
Stanton 40 Elkhorn Valley 44
Winnebago 51 Tri County NE 15
Wayne 49 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 34
Norfolk Catholic 20 Scotus Central Catholic 32
Lakeview 26 Pierce 33
Logan View/SSC 36 Bishop Neumann 38
Battle Creek 45 West Point-Beemer 38
Sioux City North 27 South Sioux City 53
Hills-Beaver Creek 23 West Lyon 72
South Sioux City 73 Sioux City North 72
Nebraska (Boys)
Wakefield 60 Ponca 48
Bancroft-Rosalie 48 Oakland-Craig 38
Homer 33 Pender 64
Wayne 53 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 42
Neligh-Oakdale 51 Wausa 41
Elgin P/P 84 Fullerton 37
Logan View/SSC 43 Bishop Neumann 52
Bloomfield 55 O’Neill SM 46
Lyons-Decatur NE 58 Tekamah 44
Winside 56 Omaha Nation 64
Hartington CC 71 Wynot 60
Norfolk Catholic 50 Scotus Central Catholic 33
South Dakota (Girls)
Dakota Valley 44 West Central 57
Vermillion 54 Madison 26
South Dakota (Boys)
Dakota Valley 55 West Central 50
Vermillion 44 Madison 52
Viborg-Hurley 51 Alcester-Hudson 43
Elk Point-Jefferson 74 Canistota 55