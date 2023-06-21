SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Basketball has been a part of Andrew Munson’s life from an early age, with it all starting right here in Sioux City.

“Some of my first basketball memories are with my dad. He used to take me to watch Kirk Hinrich and his team play at West High. I was still pretty young, but I remember going to those games. I remember going to watch East’s state title team in 2002 with Jeff Vanderloo, Ben Jacobsen, Landon Scott, all those guys. From there, it was growing up…the biggest thing in my eyes was to play for the Raiders at East High,” Munson mentioned.

That’s exactly what Munson did. Andrew played for the Black Raiders, which featured current East head coach Ras Vanderloo on the staff. For Munson, it was Vanderloo’s influence at the time that helped shape Munson’s perspective both to the game of basketball and life itself.

He made every single person feel like they had an important role on the team. Whether it was Adam Woodbury scoring 25 points a game or Andrew Munson on the scout team, it’s playing that role to the best of your ability and that idea is kind of the same thing I took in Iowa as a student-manager. Now, with the Nuggets as a video coordinator. So, those aren’t necessarily glamorous roles. But, they’re just as important,” Munson said.

After he graduated from East, Munson moved on to become a student-manager for the Iowa Hawkeyes. From there, he landed a video intern role with the Denver Nuggets in September of 2016. Even as he ascended to the highest level of hoops, it was those lessons at East High that stayed with him.

“It was a lot of the same stuff Coach Ras would always preach. A lot of smart people at the organization told me ‘don’t get ahead of yourself, make sure to do the job you have to the best of your ability and everything else will take care of itself’. Those chances to grow have been invaluable,” Munson added.

Munson stayed with the Nuggets organization, rising to Denver’s Special Assistant to the Head Coach in 2019. During his tenure, the team has enjoyed strong seasons. But, something about this year’s squad was different.

“There was a game, I think the middle of January, it was against the Clippers and I think got up by maybe 30 in the first half early. Just the way we were playing with our defensive intensity, that game sticks out in my mind as a special point,” Munson emphasized.

With its core intact, Denver boasted the best record in the Western Conference at the end of the regular season. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and company carried that momentum through the playoffs, defeating the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, clinching the first title in franchise history. A moment many dream of, but only a select few get to experience.

“It definitely hit me pretty quickly. The one moment that really sticks out is when I was out on the court hugging people and I turn around and see ‘Popeye’ Jones, who’s a longtime NBA veteran and assistant coach, he had tears in his eyes because there’s so many people that work in this league that never get to that point. That was kind of a moment I had to pinch myself in. Again, just feeling extremely grateful and lucky to be in the situation” Munson said.

A Denver Nuggets quest that began years ago.

From drafting Jokic and Jamal Murray in 2014 and 2016 to adding key pieces like Aaron Gordon along the way, it was the growth of a team that stuck together through it all that made the title even more satisfying.

“It’s been a really incredible process. I feel very fortunate to have been here for seven years to kind of see it from the ground up. I came in Coach Malone’s second year. Nikola and Jamal were still early in their careers and to see it progress and see the people that have been here, even longer than I have, achieve that final goal is really special. To have that perspective to be on the inside and see everybody grow in their own rules is something I’m very grateful for,” Munson said.



Image Courtesy: Andrew Munson