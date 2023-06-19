SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – For the first time in the state’s history, Nebraska residents will legally be able to place bets on sporting events this week. WarHorse Casino in Lincoln announced that its new sportsbook will open for business on Thursday, according to a press release from WarHorse Gaming.

WarHorse Casino is slated to become the first in the state to offer sports betting. Customers can start placing wagers at either their sportsbook window or one of ten kiosks throughout the facility. Best must be placed on-site due to state regulations.

Wagers are allowed for away games of in-state teams, but not for home games. Nebraska voters approved the gaming initiative in November of 202, with bettors now able to wager on a variety of sports outside of pro leagues.