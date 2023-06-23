IOWA (KCAU) — At a special meeting today, Cherokee Public School District board members unanimously voted to end the policy that would’ve armed certain staff members.

The board adopted the policy back in October for the 2023-24 school year.

However, the district’s insurance provider informed the board they wouldn’t be renewing the property and casualty coverage because of new policies. A Cherokee school official said during today’s meeting they had options for casualty insurance but wouldn’t get the full property coverage that they wanted.

A similar scene played out at Spirit Lake public school district Thursday, the school board repealed their own policy allowing staff to carry guns on campus during a special board meeting.

Spirit Lake adopted the policy last August but was also told their insurance coverage wouldn’t be renewed due to the policy.

The school district said they weren’t able to find an insurance provider before the current coverage ends June 30.

EMC Insurance is the provider for both Spirit Lake and Cherokee schools.