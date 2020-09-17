Spencer man sentenced for unlawful possession of rifle, drugs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer man was sentenced in Sioux City for unlawfully possessing a rifle, as well as illegal drugs.

According to a release, Isaiah Roy Mixon, 21, received the prison term on September 10 after a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Information provided at his detention, change of plea, and sentencing hearings revealed that on January 6, 2019, Spencer police officers responded to a request for a welfare check at Mixon’s residence. Mixon was found in possession of 12 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, grinders, recently opened odorless bags that had been mailed to him, $12,000 in cash, and a DPMS .223 rifle and ammunition.

Mixon was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand and will serve 7 months and 28 days imprisonment. He must also serve a 6-month term of supervised release after the prison term.

Mixon is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

