SPENCER, Iowa (KELO) — A man has been arrested on multiple drug charges in Spencer, Iowa.

On August 30, the Spencer Police Department said in a release that it executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of 8th St. in Spencer.

During the search, cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms, THC concentrates, prescription pills, and a firearm were located.

As a result, Leon Banks, 42, of Spencer, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Clay County Jail.

Banks was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a class B felony; possession of LSD with intent to deliver, a class B felony; possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class D felony; failure to affix drug tax stamp, a class D felony; felon in possession of a firearm, a class D felony; person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor; unlawful possession of prescription drugs, a serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Banks is being held at the Clay County Jail with a $50,000 bond. Upon conviction, Banks faces possible penalty enhancements due to the violations occurring within 1,000 feet of a public school.

The Spencer Police Department was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.