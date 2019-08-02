Special response static sticker program begins in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – First responders in Sioux City have created a new program to help improve communication with everyone in the community. It’s called the Special Response Sticker Program. It is an initiative to help police and firefighters know who they are approaching in a home or vehicle.

The goal of the program is to have the stickers placed on the front door of homes and rear windows of cars to help first responders identify and better communicate with those who have special needs or disabilities.

“I came across a post on my page from another police department whose page I like, and they were offering these stickers to the public, and I instantly thought what an amazing thing to do,” said Donette Sassman, an officer with the Sioux City police department.

Sassman ignited the Special Response Static Sticker program in Sioux City.

“I thought it was perfect for us. I tagged our chief in it right away and asked if we can do it. He said let’s work on it Monday morning when we get here, and right away I started to get the stickers made,” said Sassman.

The stickers can be placed in windows of homes or vehicles to help identify people with special needs like autism, Alzheimers, dementia, diabetes and hearing impairments.

“It just gives us an advantage and that person an advantage as well so that we can have an appropriate dialog or conversation at that moment,” said Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City police department.

Officers receive training twice a year on how to best communicate with people who have special needs, and these stickers can help them put their training to good use.

“It’s just a way for us to offer something so that the relationship between the police department and the fire department is positive with our community,” said Dutler.

The police department is partnering with several Siouxland health organizations to help distribute these stickers to the public.

“So this is a way for us to have these different stickers available here that we can reach out and deliver them to families and those that we care for and it just leads to having a safer network in our community,” said Jennifer McCabe President and CEO at Opportunities Unlimited.

The stickers are free to the public and can be picked up at the following locations:

Police and Fire Headquarters at 601 Douglas Street

Opportunities Unlimited at 3439 Glen Oaks Blvd

Mid-Step Services at 4303 Stone Avenue

Alzheimer’s Association at 1315 Zenith Drive Suite B

Siouxland District Health Dept at 1014 Nebraska Street

Connections Area Agency on Aging at 2301 Pierce Street

Disability Resource Center at 505 5th Street Suit 400

