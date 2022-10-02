A 35-year-old Davenport man who appeared before a judge Sunday morning is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home.

Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2, agents of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant on the 600 block of West 61st Street, Davenport, for a methamphetamine investigation involving Pauli, according to arrest affidavits.

Affidavits say agents found about 16.4 grams of methamphetamine in Pauli’s bedroom closet, along with various drug paraphernalia throughout the residence.

Officers found Pauli in a separate location. After he was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted to selling meth. His phone was part of the search warrant. It had messages “corroborating him selling methamphetamine,” affidavits say.

He said the meth in the closet was his, and that he also shared it with people who came to his house, according to affidavits.

Affidavits say Pauli admitted to allowing subjects to be at his residence and using narcotics in his presence. Pauli did not have a tax stamp, which is required for anything over 7 grams of methamphetamine, affidavits say.

Pauli, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on a total $32,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 12 in Scott County Court.