Special education graduation rates fall short of South Dakota’s goals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Special education student graduation rates are falling short of state goals.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that the South Dakota Department of Education released annual information this week that shows the state graduation rate was 72.14%, well short of the 85% target.

The data considers students who have received a regular high school diploma in four years. It doesn’t reflect students with disabilities who graduate with a regular diploma but need additional time beyond four years to complete required coursework.

More than 22% of students who enrolled in special education are enrolled in higher education within a year of leaving high school, meeting the target of 15.5%.