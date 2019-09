(ABC News) — Tropical Storm Humberto is forecast to strengthen over the next few days but should stay offshore -- preventing significant impacts to the southeastern U.S.

As of Saturday morning the center of Tropical Storm Humberto was about 70 miles east of Great Abaco Island. Humberto has winds of 40 mph and is moving northwest at 7 mph. A tropical storm warning is still in effect for parts of the northwestern Bahamas.