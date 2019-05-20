Southern Plains prepare for storms

NEW YORK CITY (ABC News) – The southern Plains are bracing for another round of severe weather after nearly four-dozen tornadoes carved a trail of damage across six states this weekend, leveling homes, and tossing trees. 19 million Americans in the potential path.

Authorities are warning millions of Americans that now is the time to prepare.

“We do not want people leaving last minute. Tornadoes often times come very quickly and unexpectedly,” said Andy Little of the Tulsa Fire Department.

As many in the area are still reeling from this weekend’s terrifying stretch of twisters. There were nearly 40 reported tornadoes across six states since Friday.

Storm chasers came within feet of potential tragedy in Minneola, Kansas, Capturing the twister’s stunning power up close.

A tornado also touched down in Fort Smith, Arkansas. One woman’s home became dismantled after an EF-2 hit Geronimo, Oklahoma. And in Abilene, Texas, officials signed a disaster declaration after an EF-2 left some homes barely standing.

Authorities now warning people across the plains to be prepared and stay alert.

