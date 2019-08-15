South Sioux City welcomes a new indoor tennis court facility

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE. (KCAU)- The nice weather has many people enjoying the great outdoors right now but one Siouxland organization wants to make sure people can stay active all year long.

A new 1.8 million dollar indoor tennis facility is being built in South Sioux City.

What started as a proposal from the Siouxland Tennis Association five years ago is now finally coming to life. The new facility is on track to open in late October, with hopes of drawing more visitors to the area and getting more people involved in the sport.

“It’s just so exciting to be on the verge of opening this now,” said Wes Michaelson President of the Siouxland Tennis association.

Construction on the First Serve indoor tennis facility began in May and is set to open for the public this fall.

“This is a magnet it’s going that is going to enhance league play, tournaments, advance tennis training and a facility where the highschools and the college during bad weather can have practices and competitions here,” said Michaelson.

South Sioux City officials have been working closely with the Siouxland Tennis Association for the past few years to make this project come to life.

“This just seemed to fit with what we are trying to do and gives us another avenue for activities for peoples wellness and things like that for entertainment for people to do,” said Gene Maffit Parks Director with South Sioux City.

The 20,000 square foot facility will have three indoor tennis courts for all ages to take advantage of.

“It’s one of the few things you can do until your in your 80’s my kids are taking lessons and I love to go play with them on the weekends,” said David Pepin a local tennis player.

Pepin has been playing tennis for more than 25 years. He says the First Serve will provide his tennis league and family with a stable place to play during the summer and winter months.

“This is absolutely a need for the Siouxland community especially for the kids we’ve got to get kids involved so that the sport continues to grow,” said Pepin.

The facility has a long term goal of also adding an indoor soccer complex. But right now they are hoping to gain more sponsorships as they continue to progress.

If you are interested in sponsoring the facility or if you are wanting to purchase a membership at First Server you can email Scott Bieber at scott.bieber@siouxlandtennis.org for more information.