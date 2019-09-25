South Sioux City school district celebrates new playground

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Kids in one Siouxland community now have some new park equipment to enjoy this fall.

The South Sioux City community school district held a ribbon cutting for the renovated playground at Cardinal Park Tuesday where visitors got to see the new equipment and enjoy some free hot dogs.

“This is a school district property but it’s kind of seen as a park for the neighborhood and it’s important these kids have a safe place to play. And a lot of them have siblings practicing or playing in those events and it gives them something to do and makes them excited about coming here,” Lance Swanson with the South Sioux City School District said.

People enjoying the grand opening celebration Tuesday evening were also encouraged to stop at the varsity softball game going on next door.