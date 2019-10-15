South Sioux City reports drop in crime from 2017 to 2018

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) –

For the second year in a row, reported crime in South Sioux City is down.

Police Chief Ed Mahon sharing that news at Monday’s council meeting.



Mahon says the crime rate dropped 11% from 2017 to 2018 with about

70 fewer crimes reported to authorities.

Mahon says some of the improvement can be attributed to fewer complaints for stolen vehicles in 2018. He says some simple advice seems to be paying off.



“In 2017 we had an increase, and we worked to be really proactive in getting it out to the people to do something as simple as don’t leave your keys in the car and don’t let your car run unattended. Ya know, we had a drop,” said South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon.



According to numbers from the Unified Crime Report, South Sioux City did see an increase in rape reports in 2018. Mahon says he’s not sure if there were more cases of rape or if more people are coming forward to report that crime.

The next time you see a South Sioux City police officer, don’t be surprised if the officer is wearing a pink arm patch.



Mahon says officers are again drawing attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month by allowing officers to purchase the special patch with proceeds going to Siouxland Cares.