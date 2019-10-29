South Sioux City homeowners make a silent protest at city council meeting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU)-

Three years after noxious gas seeped into several South Sioux City homes, homeowners make a silent protest at Monday’s South City, City council meeting. The protest, made by about a half dozen homeowners who are suing the city.

They claim they were forced from their homes by hazardous odors coming from Big Ox Energy through the city’s sewer system.

A class-action lawsuit, as well as several individual suits, are pending in Dakota County District Court.

“This date is 3 years since it just tore families apart. Took them out of their homes, killed my father, that’s what happen 3 years ago. We’re here just to let them know, because they ignore all the things that are going on in this city and what they have done to other families,” says homeowner Rob Baker.

“It’s totally out of our hands now. It’s in the hands of the attorneys. I see them in there with the signs and I feel bad for them. I feel bad that they are that frustrated. But at the same time, there are things that they could have done early on and they chose not to. They chose a path,” says Mayor Rod Koch.



Big Ox converted industrial food and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas before suspending operations 6 months ago.

In another matter, the council unanimously approved the purchase of 40 acres of land southeast of the city that someday could handle industrial waste.



“We are going to eventually build a wastewater treatment plant here in the next 5 years because of our situation with Sioux City. They are not going to take on any more of our industrial waste,” said Mayor Koch.



South Sioux City is one of several cities now sending industrial waste to Sioux City for treatment.