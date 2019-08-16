South Sioux City High School prepares for bully prevention

SOUTH SIOUX, Neb. (KCAU) – As students at South Sioux City High School return back to their classrooms and settle into their routines, the possibility of kids being bullied at school re-emerges.

According to StopBullying.gov, 20% of kids ages 12-18 experience bullying of some sort and 19% of students in grades 9 through 12 report being bullied on school property.

There are some signs to look for if you suspect a child is being bullied like changes in sleeping behaviors, avoiding school or other activities.

Davis Clausen, an assistant principal at South Sioux City High School said they recognize the serious effects bullying can have on kids and they are proactively working to prevent bullying on school grounds.

“What we do is we notify and talk to the student. We call their parent. We also talk to the victim and we call their parents just to make sure that everybody is on the same page and when we’re aware of that, usually its all taking care of,” said Clausen.

There’s even an online outlet available for students called “Lets Talk” that allows students to notify an administrator anonymously.