South Sioux City elementary school cancels class after crash

by: KCAU Staff
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A train and semi-truck accident has led to the closure of Dakota City Elementary school in South Sioux City for a day.
The South Sioux City Community School District announced the closure Monday.
There will be no school today at Dakota City Elementary due to a train and semi-truck accident. Please listen to area media outlets for updates and further school closings. Thank you.— SSC School District (@SSCcardinalNews) March 16, 2020
