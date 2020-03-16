South Sioux City elementary school cancels class after crash

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Community School District announced on Monday that they will offer breakfast and lunch options while schools are closed over the next few weeks.

The school district said it will provide the meals via drive-thru at Storm Lake High School from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each weekday.