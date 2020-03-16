Closings
There are currently 36 active closings. Click for more details.

South Sioux City elementary school cancels class after crash

News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A train and semi-truck accident has led to the closure of Dakota City Elementary school in South Sioux City for a day.

The South Sioux City Community School District announced the closure Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss