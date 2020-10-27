South Sioux City declines to pay $3.3 million Big Ox claim

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The city of South Sioux City has decided not to pay a $3.3 million claim related to the now-closed Big Ox plant.

The city said it was no longer required to pay a $225,000 a month payment to Wells Fargo after Big Ox defaulted on an agreement to process wastewater in March of 2019.

Wells Fargo is allowed to appeal the city’s decision in district court. South Sioux City is involved in over a dozen lawsuits related to the Big Ox plant filed by several residents who claim the plant caused toxic gases to seep into their homes.

