South Lakeport Street lanes to close starting Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — South Lakeport Street between Sergeant Road and the westbound U.S. Highway 75/20 off-ramp will have lane closures starting on Monday, July 15.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, city crews will be making utility repairs in the area and the traffic will be shifted to the west side while the east side northbound lanes are closed.

There will be no posted detour during the repairs.

The closure will happen Monday, July 15 morning and will reopen Friday, July 26, depending on the weather.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division would like to remind those traveling on South Lakeport during the closure to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs.