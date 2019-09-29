South Dakotas annual buffalo roundup attracts 25,000 people

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Officials at Custer State Park say 25,000 people turned out to watch this year’s annual buffalo roundup.

The Rapid City Journal reports hundreds of bison were herded into corrals during the 54th annual roundup on Friday.

Park resource manager Mark Hendrix says of the 1,460 animals in herd, 470 will be sent to auction Nov. 6.

He says staff attempts to keep the herd at an average of 1,000 animals to maintain the ecological balance in the 71,000-acre park south of Mount Rushmore National Memorial.