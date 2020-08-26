South Dakota universities report over 90 COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota universities have reported nearly 100 cases of coronavirus cases among students and staff.

As of Tuesday, the University of South Dakota reported with the highest number of people affected by the coronavirus, with 61 active cases and 331 people in quarantine.

Four other public universities reported cases among students and staff, with a total of 38 cases.

The Argus Leader reports that the Board of Regents launched the dashboards to provide a real-time look at case numbers.

The Department of Health is giving a weekly report on the number of cases in schools and universities statewide, but will not provide a breakdown by school or district.