South Dakota Trooper struck by lightning on I-29

A South Dakota Highway Patrol State Trooper was struck by lightning while helping a stranded driver on Interstate 29 Wednesday night.

The State Department of Public Safety said the 37-year-old male trooper was standing outside the passenger side window of a stranded vehicle when he heard a loud crack, saw a bright light and involuntarily jumped into the air. The trooper reported feeling a shock through his whole body.

Authorities say it happened around 5:00 pm Wednesday on I-29 near the off ramp on Exit 94 just north of Sioux Falls.

The trooper reportedly landed on his feet and felt tingling throughout his body. He was able to get back to his patrol car and call an ambulance, but continued to help the stranded motorist until they made it to a safe location off the Interstate. The trooper then drove to a gas station at the nearby Baltic/Colton exit where he was checked out by paramedics.



He was advised to go to the hospital for further evaluation and drove himself to a Sioux Falls hospital where he had minor injuries.