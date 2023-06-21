BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The richest race in sprint car history is happening this week in Brandon.

It’s the calm before the storm at Huset’s Speedway.

“Our goal has always been to build big events and this is one of them,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

The High Bank Nationals is a four-day event with $750,000 up for grabs, including a sprint car record quarter-million dollars to win Saturday’s “A” Main, and more than 50 drivers will take their shot at the top prize.

“There’s probably 30-35 of those guys that legitimately could have a chance of winning if the cards fall their way, so the field is really, really strong from top to bottom,” Johnson said.

“A lot of great competition and hopefully I’m the guy taking home the $250,000,” World of Outlaws driver Jacob Allen said.

Jacob Allen is in his tenth year with the World of Outlaws. He won four races last season, but knows this is life-changing money.

“Man if you win $250,000, if you’re me, that does a lot for me. 50% goes in my bank account, and I don’t think anybody would complain about that,” Allen said.

Whoever comes out on top, they’ll cross the finish line in front of a whole lot of fans.

“We’ve seen ticket orders from roughly 41 or 42 different states already,” Johnson said.

And tens of thousands of fans from across the country attending this week’s event means big business for the city of Brandon.

“They’re going to have to eat, they’re going to have to sleep and looking for places to stay, so it’s all going to impact our local community in a very positive way,” Johnson said.

And the green flag drops in about 48 hours.

The High Bank Nationals kicks off Wednesday with the first of three nights of preliminary racing, followed by the finale on Saturday.