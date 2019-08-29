South Dakota Senator talks with the Army Corps on handling future floods

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD (KCAU) – We may be coming close to the end of August, but the Army Corps of Engineers continue to have spring floods on their minds.

South Dakota Senator, Mike Rounds, met with the Corps on Wednesday in North Sioux City to discuss how to handle future flooding.

Rounds, who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works subcommittee on Superfund, said the engineers should look at patterns of rainfall and precipitation instead of the averages. This way they can better prepare for extreme years like this one.

“And as the General said, they have a three-phase plan going on right now they’re going to work it through. They’ll come back to us and advise us what their needs are, but most certainly, I think they’re going to have to make some changes down below the main stem dams on the Missouri River in order to keep these significant flood events more in check than what they can today,” said Rounds.

Senator Rounds asked the Army Corps o come up with a plan for the future and present it to him at a later date.