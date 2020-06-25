South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson reacts to police reform bill headed for the House

PIERRE, South Dakota (KCAU) – With the House version of the police reform bill expected to pass on Thursday, South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson is calling the bill an overreach.

“Clearly good officers know how to de-escalate a situation. Giving our officers more tools and training, that makes sense. The Tim Scott bill could be the law of the land this week. I’m a little disappointed that the speaker has instead chosen to have this overreach legislation,” Rep. Johnson said.

Johnson sponsored Republican Senator Tim Scott’s bill in the house.

That measure failed to receive enough support in the senate to get a debate on the senate floor.

Latest Stories