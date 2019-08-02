South Dakota pursuit ends in Iowa with arrest of 18-year-old

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Elk Point, South Dakota man was arrested Friday after a pursuit crossed over from South Dakota to Iowa Friday.

As the driver was crossing from Union County, South Dakota to Plymouth County, Iowa Friday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office notified the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office of the pursuit.

They said speeds during the pursuit went up to 106 mph in a 55 mph zone. The pursuit ended after the driver, Bryce Densberger, 18, of Elk Point, South Dakota, drove into a dirt mound on a residence north of Westfield, Iowa on Highway 12.

Densberger was arrested and charged with eluding with a speed 25 over the limit, speeding, and failure to obey a traffic control device. He was booked into the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

Densberger faces possible additional charges from the Union County Sheriff’s Office for violations that occurred in South Dakota during the pursuit.