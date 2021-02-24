South Dakota passes legislation for additional civics instruction

FILE – In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. Noem will use her State of the State address to pitch prospective businesses on why they should move to South Dakota, the Republican governor told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has passed a bill that directs $900,000 to Gov. Kristi Noem’s plan to increase classroom instruction of the state’s history, government and economics.

The legislation passed Tuesday evening would create instructional materials and classroom resources for elementary, middle and high school students.

The Republican governor has talked in the past about what she says is the nation’s “failure to educate generations of our children about what makes America unique.”

Specific schools or districts may choose to take part in a pilot program to introduce the curriculum which wouldn’t be mandated.