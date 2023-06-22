SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is rated #5 for eco-friendliness in the United States, according to the Research Team at Consumer Affairs.

South Dakota ranked #5 out of 50 states, below Maine #4, Oregon #3, Washington #2 and Vermont #1.

South Dakota scored high from generating 82% of its energy from renewable resources and from having the fourth-lowest CO2e emission rates.

Climate change is negatively impacting the world’s natural resources, our health, economy and quality of life. In a three-year period from 2020 to 2022, there were 60 disasters caused by weather or climate. These events caused 1,460 deaths with an economic loss of more than $447 billion.

In a 10-year period from 1980-1989, there were 33 disasters, 2,994 deaths and an economic loss of $210 billion.

Wyoming rated last, with West Virginia rating #49, North Dakota #48, Mississippi #47 and Indiana #46.

Five factors* were taken into consideration to determine the greenest states including:

Renewable energy generation as a percentage of total energy generation

Emissions per capita

CO2 electricity emission rate

Waste generated per capita

Percentage of waste recycled or composted

*2021 data