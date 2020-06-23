Zort’s Fireworks to host free drive-in fireworks show on June 27

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Zort’s Fireworks will be hosting a free drive-in fireworks show in North Sioux City on Saturday.

It will be held in the parking lot of the United Sports Academy, 300 Centennial Drive.

The fireworks will start at dark or about 9:30 p.m.

“We want to do something for the community. We’re excited to show what you can do with our fireworks and to just provide a fun event for families throughout Siouxland!” From Zort’s Fireworks

Officials are asking people to follow social distancing guidelines.

