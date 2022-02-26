BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brookings says so-called “Zoom bombers” disrupted a recent Black History Month event from the public library.

The city says the incident happened during a Zoom presentation from Negro League Baseball historian Phil Dixon.

The offending attendees drew lewd images and racial slurs on the screen while shouting and exposing themselves. They were removed and law enforcement was contacted.

The Brookings Human Rights Commission says this incident proves that programs like these are still vital.

The next Black History Month event is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Brookings Public Library. It will include soul food, activities and presentations.

There will be another event on March 4 at 6 p.m. to look at ways Brookings can promote diversity and inclusion year-round.