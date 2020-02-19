Zebra mussels bill advances in South Dakota

Closings
FILE – This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows a group of zebra mussels. (U.S. Department of Agriculture via AP, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/Argus Leader) — Legislation to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in South Dakota is headed for the state Senate.

It received unanimous approval from the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Tuesday.

The bill, which has already passed the House, requires people to decontaminate their boats by cleaning and draining them after leaving the water. It also creates inspection stations.

The Argus Leader reports senators were told the invasive species has now been found in four South Dakota lakes.

Zebra mussels can cause a foul taste and smell in drinking water, increase algae and alter aquatic food chains. 

