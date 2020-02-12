Yankton woman dies from Sunday morning crash in Hutchinson County

PARKSTON, S.D (KCAU) – A Yankton woman has died from a one-vehicle crash on Sunday morning in Hutchinson County.

South Dakota Department of Public Safety said on Sunday at around 4 a.m., Quincy Greaves, 30, was driving west in a 2010 Acura TSX on S.D. Highway 44 near Parkston, S.D.

Authorities said she lost control on the ice-covered road, entered the south ditch, and rolled.

Greaves was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from her vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the only person involved in the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol said they are continuing to investigate the crash.