YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The National Field Archery Association Foundation will host the World Archery Field Championships in Yankton this week.

The competition will run Monday through Sunday at the NAA Easton Yankton Archery Center.

The best archers in the world will be featured at the event. Nearly 400 visitors from over 30 countries are expected to attend.

This isn’t the first time Yankton has hosted a big archery competition.

Last September, the city hosted the biggest archery event in the world, where more than 350 archers from fifty countries traveled to South Dakota for the World Archery Championships and the World Cup Finals.