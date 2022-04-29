YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city of Yankton has welcome a lot more tourists. Now, it’s working on new additions to accommodate the expansion.

Yankton is known for the many tourist attractions throughout the community. From the Meridian District in the Downtown area to the winding Missouri River, to the beaches of the Lewis and Clark State Recreational Area.

More people are enjoying these attractions than ever before.

“Over the last couple years with COVID, our camping numbers have really increased. In fact, there’s been 10 thousand more camping units the last two years,” said Shane Bertsch, District Park Supervisor.

District Park Supervisor Shane Bertsch is overseeing new expansion projects for the marina and resort, making more room for boats and campers…

“With the park growth, there’s also more campsites being added in the private sector as well along highway 52, so a lot of opportunities for people to come to the Yankton area,” Bertsch said.

“Lewis and Clark is State Recreation Area is kind of our crown jewel here in town, the river, the lake. We are very fortunate to have it,” said Jay Graveholt, Tourism Director for Yankton Thrive.

Allowing more people to enjoy the natural beauty of the park.

“It’s needed, people want it, people are wanting to get outside and they want to come here, it’s a beautiful place to come,” Graveholt said.

And the city of Yankton wants to show visitors all it has to offer. You can find a link with activities in Yankton here.