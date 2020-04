YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – The Yankton Police Department is the latest organization to receive a donation of hand sanitizer from Poet Energy.

The police department shared the donation on social media Monday.

The company’s bio-refinery in Chancellor, S.D. produced the sanitizer as well as 220 gallons of the product shipped to the City of Sioux Falls as well as hundreds of 16-ounce bottles that were provided to the South Dakota Healthcare Coalition.